Netflix Viewers Beware: Cheapest Ad-Free Plan Getting Axed – Time to Unsubscribe?

NETFLIX Cancels Cheapest Ad-Free Plan, Leaving Customers Fuming

Netflix has announced that it will be discontinuing its cheapest ad-free plan, the Basic plan, after removing it last year from its subscriptions options and later hiking prices in October. This plan, which has been available to existing customers at £7.99/£11.99 per month, will soon vanish for customers in the UK and Canada in the second quarter of this year, followed by the US, where it will be removed as well.

The decision to discontinue the Basic plan is part of Netflix’s strategy to focus on ad-supported tiers, which have been designed to offer better overall value to customers. This move comes as Netflix reported its fourth quarter earnings, revealing an impressive 12% year-on-year growth in revenue, amounting to $8.83 billion in the three months ending in January.

The Backlash

In response to these changes, many Netflix customers expressed their frustration, with some even threatening to unsubscribe. Comments on social media platforms have criticized the company for being “greedy” and accused them of jeopardizing their own platform. This backlash arises from the fact that cancelling the Basic plan would leave subscribers with the Standard £10.99/$15.49 plan as the cheapest ad-free option, raising concerns about the affordability for some users.

Netflix Subscription Cost Breakdown

As Netflix restructures its subscription offerings, customers are faced with the following plan options:

Standard with ads (originally launched as “Basic with ads” last year) £4.99 ($6.99) a month 1080p picture quality no downloads – yet your date of birth will be used for advert personalization purposes add one out-of-household user for a fee watch on two devices simultaneously

Basic (soon to be disappearing) Now £7.99 ($11.99) a month no ads watch on one device not available to new or rejoining subscribers

Standard £10.99 ($15.49) a month 1080p picture quality downloads allowed no ads add one extra out-of-household user for a fee watch on two devices simultaneously

Premium Now £17.99 ($22.99) a month 4K UHD picture quality High Dynamic Range (HDR) support downloads allowed no ads add two out-of-household users for a fee watch on up to four devices simultaneously



As Netflix steers its strategy towards ad-supported tiers, the ramifications for its subscribers are becoming increasingly apparent, leaving many to weigh the value of these new plans against what they had previously enjoyed. The streaming giant has been investing in its content, picture quality, and additional services, but this comes at a cost to its loyal customers.

The Future of Netflix

While Netflix’s deal with WWE for the Monday Night Raw and its continuous efforts to improve its offerings may bring new and exciting content experiences, it’s clear that many subscribers are grappling with the changes and evaluating the impact on their overall viewing experience. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how Netflix’s decisions will shape the industry and affect its customer base.