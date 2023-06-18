Netflix TUDUM 2023 LIVE — Cast of Cobra Kai and Wednesday set to grace the stage at the streaming giant’s biggest event

NETFLIX’S TUDUM global event is happening right now and will be live from São Paulo, Brazil for the first time ever.
Fans will be able to get a sneak peek at all their new and favorite shows as well as movies that are to premiere in the coming months.
The cast from hit shows like Cobra Kai and Wednesday are set to grace the stage at the event to share updates on their respective shows.
Over 100 Netflix stars from all over the world are due to make an appearance including Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), India Amartifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Pedro Alonso (Berlín), Chris Hemsworth (Extraction 2), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone), and many others.
The event is scheduled to span two hours, live for the first time as previous iterations of this show have been recorded in other years. The streaming giant is also meant to preview over 45 shows, films, and games at the event today.
Viewers will be able to catch Netflix’s TUDUM now live streaming on Netflix as well as several other platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
Chris Hemsworth graces stage
Chris greets the crowd and welcomes everyone to the streaming giant’s biggest event TUDUM.
He thanks Brazil for being a great host city for the event and kicks things off by talking about his new film that just dropped Extraction 2.
Know your hosts: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian film and television actress.
She is well known for her major role as Devi Vishwakumar, a high school girl, in the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever.
Maitreyi also lent her voice to the Pixar feature Turning Red.
Know your hosts: Maisa
Maisa da Silva Andrade is a Brazilian actress and television host.
She rose to prominence as a six-year-old host of the children’s TV show Bom Dia & Cia and as Valéria Ferreira in the Carrossel series, which included a telenovela and two films.
In 2022, she debuted as Anita in the Netflix teen drama series Back to 15, which will also be shown at Tudum this year.
Know your hosts: Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes, whose full name is James Alexander Chase Stokes, is an actor best known for his starring role as John B in Outer Banks.
Stokes started his acting career by landing small roles and appearing in shows including Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, and The First.
He attended high school in Florida and spent his free time surfing on the eastern shore and visiting his grandparents in Maryland where they would go boating.
It is something that Stokes said helped him when he joined the cast of Outer Banks.
Netflix announces hosts of TUDUM
Yesterday, Netflix announced the hosts of today’s Tudum fan event on its Twitter.
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Maisa (Back to 15), and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) will be hosting Tudum live from Brazil at 4.30pm today.
More stars to be at TUDUM
The list of stars continues:
Netflix’s website says that there will also be more stars making appearances at the event today.
Event will be star-studded
Over 100 Netflix stars are scheduled to make an appearance at Tudum today, including:
TUDUM, explained
Tudum is Netflix’s official companion site, assisting fans in discovering and fueling their devotion to their favorite TV series and movies.
It has unique interviews, behind-the-scenes information, additional movies, and much more.
Tudum is presently accessible exclusively in English. Tudum cannot be accessed using a Kids profile.
When you are logged in, you may see news about titles that are over the maturity rating setting on your profile.
Where TUDUM is streaming from
Netflix Tudum 2023 will be taking place live in São Paulo, Brazil.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the event.
Netflix Games to make an appearance
You can also anticipate Netflix Games to be present during the event.
It will be small in comparison to the streamer’s film and TV show offerings.
However, if the entertainment conglomerate actually wishes to penetrate into the mainstream gaming business, it must showcase some of its new gaming games.
Series to be presented at Tudum 2023, continued
The list of shows continues:
Series to be presented at Tudum 2023
The list of movies that are scheduled to be presented at Tudum this year seems small, but that is easily countered by the laundry list of series that are going to be previewed.
Here is a long list of original shows that’ll be presented at Tudum 2023:
Movies to be presented at Tudum 2023
The exact lineup of films that will be played at this year’s Tudum has yet to be announced by Netflix.
While the streamer is keeping certain surprises for the occasion, we do have confirmation of some of the new movies that will be broadcast.
Check out the list below for a summary of the films that will be featured at Netflix Tudum 2023 today:
- Extraction 2
- Heart of Stone
- Lift
- Rebel Moon
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Through My Window: Across the Sea
How and when to watch TUDUM
TUDUM is back and live
Netflix is back for its now-annual Tudum event, a broadcast of all the latest news and trailers for its biggest series.
Tudum launched in 2021, and last year’s version seemed especially jam-packed, with topics ranging from Queen Charlotte and Wednesday to The Witcher: Blood Origin.
Previous years have been pre-recorded, however. This year, it is all live coming from São Paulo, Brazil.