Netflix Top 10: The top 10 most-watched shows around the globe right now

Cobra Kai, the fan-favorite and now 5-season hit Netflix series that’s currently dominating the Netflix Top 10 worldwide, has reinvigorated so much interest in the Karate Kid universe that — one week after Season 5 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix, to rave reviews — Sony took the opportunity to announce that an all-new Karate Kid movie is coming, in 2024.

One is not the other You can contact directlyAt least, they are connected According to a TweetFrom Cobra KaiJon Hurwitz, co-creator. Yet, this is despite how immensely popular he is. Cobra Kai has become (the new season currently has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s hard to imagine a world without the show where Sony would be diving back into the Karate Kid franchise. The fifth season, which was just released, can also be considered a notable achievement.

It’s currently the biggest Netflix show in the world.

Netflix Top 10 (September 12-18)

That’s according to the latest batch of Netflix Top 10 chart data, which the streamer updated on Tuesday, September 20 as it does on a once-a-week basis.

The fifth season Cobra Kai, which hit Netflix on September 9, racked up 95.5 million hours viewed on Netflix for the 7-day period that ended on September 18, according to the streamer’s data. For some context, that’s about double what the #2 TV show worldwide garnered on Netflix during the same period (It was Fate: The Winx SagaSeason 2 with 48.9 Million hours viewed

But it doesn’t stop there. This week Cobra KaiSeason 5 is also a Netflix Top 10 series in a whopping There are 83 countries all over the globe.

READ MORE: Three of the most watched Netflix movies right now

Additionally, Cobra Kai, meanwhile, here’s a look at the rest of the most-watched series on the streamer this week, globally.

Get more Netflix coverage For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.