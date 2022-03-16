Netflix Top 10: “Adam Project”, “The Last Kingdom” Final Season

“The Adam Project”And “Pieces of Her” topped Netflix’s Top 10 lists of English-language film and TV series for the week of March 7, when the fifth and final season of “The Last Kingdom”In its first five days of launch, it was viewed by 63.5 millions people.

The Ryan Reynolds-directed flick debuted March 11 and was viewed 92.43 millions times in its first two days. Meanwhile, “Pieces of Her,”Season 1 was March 4. It premiered Season 1. With 95.72 million hours of programming, it was No. 1 for the seven days ending March 13.

“The Last Kingdom”The show drew the 63.54 millions hours of the above mentioned and was ranked second in English-language TV shows. Shonda Rhimes’ limited series “Inventing Anna”ranked No. With 51.84 millions hours of viewing, it was No. 3 in its fifth week after-premiere. The remainder of the list was completed by “Vikings: Valhalla”Season 1 “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”Season 4, the fourth season “Worst Roommate Ever,” “Good Girls”Season 4. “Love Is Blind”Season 2 “The Last Kingdom”Season 1 and 2. “Queen of the South”Season 5.

“The Weekend Away”The No. The No. 2 English-language film was viewed 26.26 Million times “Against the Ice”Third place was landed with 12.73 millions hours. “Shrek”And “Shrek 2”They were in 4th and 5th places. The Top 10 included the following: “A Madea Homecoming,” “Shooter,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Despicable Me 2”And “Coach Carter.”

The other side of the equation is non-English. “Juvenile Justice”With 25.94 Million hours of viewed, the series was at the top “The Bombardment”The top-rated film was viewed 19.29 million times.

The complete Top 10 Rankings for the Week of March 7-13 are below. They have been sorted by TV shows and movies and broken down by English and non-English language titles.