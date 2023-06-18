Netflix to release ‘The Archies Movie’ as Riverdale ends

Netflix releases the trailer for its new series ArchiesNetflix will soon be able to stream a new Netflix movie. Riverdaleends. The live-action version of this beloved musical is set in India during the 1960s. ArchieComics. “You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale – but this time around, you’ll see them in India! It is set in the 1960’s. Archies Netflix announced that the game “builds a familiar world while also creating a new one.”

Archies Zoya Akhatar directs the film from a screenplay she wrote with Ayesha deVitre, Reema Kgti and Ayesha DeVitre. Agastya Nada plays Archie Andrews. Khushi Kagti is Betty Cooper. Mihir Ahuja is Jughead. Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. Vedang Raia, Reggie Mantle. Yuvraj Mendela, Dilton Doiley. Both Akhtar, and Kagti are also producers for the film.

As mentioned previously, Riverdale is also the basis for the film. Archie Comics The end of a character. This show premiered in 2017, and it is now in its final season. Riverdale’s final episode will be broadcast on August 23rd at 9:00 pm. ET.

The April of a Year CBR interview, Riverdale star KJ Apa — who portrays Archie — opened up about how he perceives the character in Season 7. “It is so funny. In response to the question regarding Archie’s love life, he replied: “I always think about that.” “He is such a goofball, yet the girls seem to love him.”

Apa said, “I believe it has something to do with purity.” Archie’s so sincere. Archie is so honest. He’s very athletic, kind, and driven. It makes him stand out when compared with other characters. He’s initially not the guy that girls look at. As you learn more about Archie, it becomes clear that he has an upbringing of great value and respect. Respect is important.”

Apa teased fans about what they can expect for the rest of this season. She said, “Anything from the first season makes me feel nostalgic and brings back so many fond memories.” We get to explore Archie’s homosexuality in a small way through the friendships he has with his friends. For me, it’s really cool. Casey was the exception to this rule. [Cott]None of the characters have explored it. This is something I haven’t shot yet but I already know [it’s] Coming up.