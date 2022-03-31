Netflix, Ted Cruz and the rise of ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Antiracist Baby,’ and other books are thanks to a surge in sales

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens, returns to No. Delia Owens, returns to No. USA TODAY Best Selling Books list this week for the first time since January 2020. No, it’s not the paperback release that spirited the book back up to the top of the list. It turns out the release of the book’s movie trailerThe catalyst.

The upcoming film adaptation, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and starring “Normal People” breakout star Daisy Edgar-Jones, is set for a July release. March 22 was the release date for the trailer, which is visually stunning and tense. Original publication in 2018; the novel is about a young, reclusive woman accused of murder. USA TODAY bestsellers book list since its debut in September of 2018.

Here’s a look at what else is making waves on this week’s list.

The children’s book makes a return to USA TODAY’s Best-Selling Books list at No. 26 following Sen. Ted Cruz’s grilling of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson last week during her confirmation hearings.

This picture book introduces antiracism to young readers and their families and encourages discussion., “Antiracist Baby”Cruz stated that this was one of the many books used at a Washington, D.C., area private school where Jackson is a member.

“Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids, that Racist babies are not allowed?” Cruz asked.

Jackson declared: “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist or as though they are not valued.”

IbramX.Kendi, author of the book, was there to offer his opinion.

“You know Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has impeccable credentials – and you know you’re doing the work – when @tedcruz questions her about your books since he can’t touch her record,” Kendi wrote in a tweet.

The book was previously on the USA TODAY Best Selling Book List After the rise in Black Lives Matter protestsThe debut at No. 49 in summer 2020 and climbing as high as No. 16.

Readers are enthralled by ‘Bridgerton’

It’s not only the streaming fans that are affected. “Bridgerton” who have swooped in for the series that returned to Netflix on March 25. Turns out the books by Julia QuinnThey are hot again.

“The Viscount Who Loved Me,” The second book in the series, and the basis of the current season on Netflix., returns to the list at No. 28. The third book in the Bridgerton series is also on the list. “An Offer from a Gentleman,”The first book. “The Duke and I,”This series was ranked No. The series premiered in 2020 and reached No.

Quinn’s romance novels are about the eight Bridgerton kids. Fans of the show will be entertained with eight novels plus several additional novellas. Seasons 3-4 arrive.For the truly voracious “Bridgerton”Readers, Quinn’s prequels are always available, the four-book collection “Rokesby” series.

Contributing: Barbara VanDenburgh. Julia Thompson