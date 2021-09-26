Netflix Sets Season 5 Premiere Date With Teaser Art

Maury the Hormone Monster takes center stage in the latest teaser art for Big Mouth‘s upcoming Season 5.

Netflix unveiled the latest look at Big Mouth Season 5 on Saturday during its jam-packed fan event, Tudum. The teaser art sees Maury rocking some fresh ink on his knuckles that read “Love” and “Hate.” It also unveils the premiere date for Season 5. Big Mouth, which stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein and more, will return to Netflix on November 5.

Additionally, the streamer also announced that Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer and Pamela Adlon guest star in the new season; Goodman and Palmer are series regulars on the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources, on which Adlon also will guest star. .

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of Love & Hate with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, Walter ( Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya (Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle (Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.

Earlier in April at the USC Comedy Festival, the series’ creative team shared that in addition to showcasing characters’ hormonal escapades, Big Mouth Season 5 will “explore a little bit more about kids advocating and becoming political.”