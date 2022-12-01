Netflix, Prime Video and other services

Love Actually was first shown on screen in 2003. It has become one of the most loved festive movies and it is regularly re-watched before Christmas.

There’s something in the Richard Curtis film for everyone, heartfelt admissions of love, epic musical numbers and who can forget that Rowan Atkinson cameo?

Where is Love Actually streaming in 2022, you ask? Are the films available on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+?

How does love really work?

Love Actually, first published in November 2003 is a perfect festive romcom.

Filmed in the weeks leading up to Christmas, it tells stories about over 20 people all seeking love.

As well as exploring the love life of the new high-flying prime minister, David, and the last hurrah of rock legend Billy Mack, Love Actually delves into the smaller-scale stories of schoolboy Sam as well as that of Andrew Lincoln’s Mark who is in love with his best friend’s wife.

Watch Love Actually In The UK

Love Actually streaming exclusively to you in 2022 Amazon Prime Video here in the UK as it’s currently unavailable on any of the other major streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime is currently priced at £8.99 per month or £95 per year and also gives users free one-day delivery on Amazon orders as well as access to Prime Video.

You can also rent and buy the film through many digital shops such as Google Play via Youtube, Apple TV Amazon Prime Video’s store where it is available in HD for £3.99.

If you prefer to watch physical media, Love Actually is available on Blu-ray or DVD. The movie will also be shown on television several times over Christmas.

Love Actually will next be on TV on ITV 2 in the UK at 9pm on Saturday, Dec 3rd.

You can watch Love Actually live in the USA

Love Actually, currently streaming in the US via many platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Peacock, fuboTV Philo.

Peacock is the cheapest of the options, however, as it’s priced at $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month depending on which plan you choose while fubo and Philo (which are alternatives to cable TV rather than streaming services) are priced at $69.99 per month and $25 per month for their cheapest plans respectively – although both offer free trials.

Love Actually, in addition to being available digitally for purchase and rental through many stores such as Google Play through YouTube, Prime Video’s store, Apple TV Vudu Prices starting at $3.99 per month to rent, and $19.99 to purchase

Love Actually, just like in the UK is available in Blu-ray or DVD for US viewers who want physical media.

