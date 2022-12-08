Netflix offers a privileged “preview club”, which shows you exclusive content prior to it airs.

It’s not a secret.

Netflix’s elite are Netflix “preview club” This allows members to view series and movies before they become available.

The streaming platform also plans to increase the number of members.

Named the Netflix Preview Club and created in May 2021 by the platform to solicit feedback about the content.

The report is available at Wall Street JournalIn the beginning, approximately 2,000 people were selected for the group. However, Netflix now plans to accept tens to thousands more people into the group in 2019.

Reddit user says that they received an email from Netflix Surveys inviting them to join, despite the fact that there is no way to submit a membership application and that the requirements are not met.

“Has anyone heard anything about this Netflix Preview Club? I got an email about it from Netflix surveys, but I can’t find anything online about this at all. Has anyone heard about this or know if it’s a legitimate thing? Thanks in advance!” This was the original writing.

One person that saw the comment said members would get it. “a special Netflix account,” When a movie was released, the company would notify you by email.

However, it is important to watch within the confines of the site. “a week.”

A person claimed also that all members must sign an NDA “because these truly are not released and still in the final editing stage.”

When asked by another person if they had received money in return for their contributions they replied that they did not, but they found it. “fun” To have their feedback “considered” How the product is made.

A report by Variety, The users were asked questions about upcoming content, and they also shared their thoughts.

The platform can be contacted with these questions to let them know their opinions, where they disagree, and how the platform could improve. “or how likely they’d be to recommend it to friends and family.”

Further, the WSJ reported that members of Netflix Preview Club watched Don’t Look Up prior to its release and offered their comments via a survey.

According to reports, many of these members told Netflix the film was too disturbing. “too serious,” They added more humor to the official release.

Netflix isn’t the only streaming company that has a membership club.

Amazon Prime Video Amazon PreviewHulu and. Hulu Brain Trust.

