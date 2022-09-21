Netflix now has 145 new titles that you can stream this month (October 2022).

October is fast approaching, and that means that Netflix has many new shows and movies. If you’re looking forward to watching everything Netflix has new content for October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles.
Original movies like The Good Nurse, Mr. Harrigan’s PhoneAnd The School for Good and Evil. A few of Netflix’s most popular original series are returning as well, such as Big Mouth, Love is blindAnd Derry Girls. Mike Flanagan has also returned with a new series of horror called The Midnight Club.
Netflix October 2022: New Features
Streaming October 1
- 17
- 30 Minutes or Less
- 60 Days in Season 3
- Any Given Sunday
- Barbie: It takes two: Season 2
- Call me by your name
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- The Color Purple
- Gladiator
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 days
- I Love You, Man
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Last seen alive
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Point Break (1991).
- Risky Business
- Robin Hood
- Runaway Bride
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2 – Monsters Unleashed
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- The Movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Vegas Vacation
- Standing Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- Yes Man
Streaming October 2,
Streaming October 3,
October 4, 2012 Streaming
Streaming October 5
Streaming October 6
Streaming October 7
Streaming October 9
Streaming October 10,
- LEGO Ninjago Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2
- Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 11
Streaming October 12
Streaming October 13
Streaming October 14
Streaming October 15,
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 16
- Dracula Untold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Streaming October 17
Streaming October 18
Streaming October 19
Streaming October 21
- 28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES
- Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 22
- LOL Surprise Surprise!
Streaming October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming October 24
- The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 25,
Streaming October 26
Streaming October 27
Streaming October 28
Streaming October 29
Coming Soon
Continue reading to see the complete list of TV shows and movies that will be leaving Netflix next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2022, including The Good Nurse, Wendell & Wild, The Midnight ClubAnd Big MouthSeason 6:
October 2, 2009 –
- Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
October 7
- Sofia the First: Seasons 1 – 4.
October 8
Leave October 13
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- All Must Go
- Little Italy
- Scary Movie 4
- The Girl Next Door
You can leave October 14
- Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
- Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
October 15
Leave October 21
Leave October 22
- Hemlock Grove Seasons 1-3
October 26th –
October 27th, 2009
- Metallica Through The Never
October 31
- 8 Mile
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath Seasons 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2, Armed and Fabulous
- Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022
- Naruto Seasons 1-9
- The Notebook
- Rock of Ages
That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of October 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service next month.
Netflix September 2022: New Features
Streaming September 1,
- A Cinderella Story
- The Clockwork Orange
- A good old fashioned orgy
- A Knight’s Tale
- Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers, Goldmember
- Austin Powers, International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy That Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Friday After Next
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Season 1: I Survived a Crime
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Just Friends
- Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Little Nicky
- Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
- Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Animal
- Next Friday
- The Notebook
- Take it off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along with: S1
- Samurai Rabbit – The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- This is 40
September 2 Streaming
Streaming September 3
- Little Women 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming September 5,
- Call the Midwife: Series 11
- Cocomelon Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
- Vampire Academy
September 6, 2012 Streaming
September 7th Streaming
Streaming September 8
Streaming September 9
September 12th Streaming
September 13th Streaming
Streaming September 14
- Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
- The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- Heartbreak is High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
- Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming September 15
Streaming September 16
Streaming September 19
Streaming September 20
Streaming September 21
Streaming September 22
Streaming September 23
September 24, 2012 Streaming
Streaming September 26
Streaming September 27
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming September 28
Streaming September 29
Streaming September 30,
Coming Soon
Continue reading to see the complete list of TV shows and movies that will be leaving Netflix next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2022, including Blonde, Cobra Kai Season 5, and Bee and PuppyCat:
Leave September 1
September 2nd, 2009
September 3
- The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1–8
Leave September 9
Leave September 10
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
Leave September 12
Leave September 14
- Saved by The Bell: Seasons 1 through 6
- Hawaiian Style: Saved by the Bell
- Saved by the Bell: College Years
- Las Vegas Wedding: Saved by The Bell
September 17
September 18
- Dark Skies
- Seasons 1-3: Dark Matter
September 25
- Blade Runner 2049
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
September 29
September 30th –
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- Argo
- Boogie Nights
- Catch me if you can
- The Cave
- Constantine
- Dirty Harry
- Dumb and Dumber
- Full Metal Jacket
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
- Old School
- The Perfect Storm
- The Rite
- Seven
- The Best Thing
- Taxi driver
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of September 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.
