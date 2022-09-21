Netflix now has 145 new titles that you can stream this month (October 2022).

October is fast approaching, and that means that Netflix has many new shows and movies. If you’re looking forward to watching everything Netflix has new content for October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles.

Original movies like The Good Nurse, Mr. Harrigan’s PhoneAnd The School for Good and Evil. A few of Netflix’s most popular original series are returning as well, such as Big Mouth, Love is blindAnd Derry Girls. Mike Flanagan has also returned with a new series of horror called The Midnight Club.

Netflix October 2022: New Features

Streaming October 1

17

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days in Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It takes two: Season 2

Call me by your name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last seen alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991).

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2 – Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Vegas Vacation

Standing Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Streaming October 2,

Streaming October 3,

October 4, 2012 Streaming

Streaming October 5

Streaming October 6

Streaming October 7

Streaming October 9

Streaming October 10,

LEGO Ninjago Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2

Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 11

Streaming October 12

Streaming October 13

Streaming October 14

Streaming October 15,

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Streaming October 17

Streaming October 18

Streaming October 19

Streaming October 21

28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 22

LOL Surprise Surprise!

Streaming October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming October 24

The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 25,

Streaming October 26

Streaming October 27

Streaming October 28

Streaming October 29

Coming Soon

Continue reading to see the complete list of TV shows and movies that will be leaving Netflix next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2022, including The Good Nurse, Wendell & Wild, The Midnight ClubAnd Big MouthSeason 6:

October 2, 2009 –

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

October 7

Sofia the First: Seasons 1 – 4.

October 8

Leave October 13

Apocalypse Now Redux

All Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

You can leave October 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

October 15

Leave October 21

Leave October 22

Hemlock Grove Seasons 1-3

October 26th –

October 27th, 2009

Metallica Through The Never

October 31

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2, Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022

Naruto Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of October 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service next month.

Netflix September 2022: New Features

Streaming September 1,

September 2 Streaming

Streaming September 3

Little Women 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 5,

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vampire Academy

September 6, 2012 Streaming

September 7th Streaming

Streaming September 8

Streaming September 9

September 12th Streaming

September 13th Streaming

Streaming September 14

Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM

El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Heartbreak is High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES

Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 15

Streaming September 16

Streaming September 19

Streaming September 20

Streaming September 21

Streaming September 22

Streaming September 23

September 24, 2012 Streaming

Streaming September 26

Streaming September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming September 28

Streaming September 29

Streaming September 30,

Coming Soon

Continue reading to see the complete list of TV shows and movies that will be leaving Netflix next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2022, including Blonde, Cobra Kai Season 5, and Bee and PuppyCat:

Leave September 1

September 2nd, 2009

September 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1–8

Leave September 9

Leave September 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leave September 12

Leave September 14

Saved by The Bell: Seasons 1 through 6

Hawaiian Style: Saved by the Bell

Saved by the Bell: College Years

Las Vegas Wedding: Saved by The Bell

September 17

September 18

Dark Skies

Seasons 1-3: Dark Matter

September 25

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

September 29

September 30th –

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch me if you can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Best Thing

Taxi driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of September 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.

Additional Netflix: Here are the top Netflix series and movies to watch in September 2022