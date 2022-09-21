Netflix now has 145 new titles that you can stream this month (October 2022).

October is fast approaching, and that means that Netflix has many new shows and movies. If you’re looking forward to watching everything Netflix has new content for October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles.

Original movies like The Good Nurse, Mr. Harrigan’s PhoneAnd The School for Good and Evil. A few of Netflix’s most popular original series are returning as well, such as Big Mouth, Love is blindAnd Derry Girls. Mike Flanagan has also returned with a new series of horror called The Midnight Club.

Netflix October 2022: New Features

Streaming October 1

  • 17
  • 30 Minutes or Less
  • 60 Days in Season 3
  • Any Given Sunday
  • Barbie: It takes two: Season 2
  • Call me by your name
  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Chocolat
  • City Slickers
  • The Color Purple
  • Gladiator
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 days
  • I Love You, Man
  • Labyrinth
  • Land of the Lost
  • Last seen alive
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Point Break (1991).
  • Risky Business
  • Robin Hood
  • Runaway Bride
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2 – Monsters Unleashed
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
  • The Movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Vegas Vacation
  • Standing Tall
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Yes Man

Streaming October 2,

Streaming October 3,

October 4, 2012 Streaming

Streaming October 5

Streaming October 6

Streaming October 7

Streaming October 9

Streaming October 10,

  • LEGO Ninjago Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2
  • Spirit Rangers NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 11

Streaming October 12

Streaming October 13

Streaming October 14

Streaming October 15,

  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
  • Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 16

  • Dracula Untold
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Streaming October 17

Streaming October 18

Streaming October 19

Streaming October 21

  • 28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 22

  • LOL Surprise Surprise!

Streaming October 23

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming October 24

  • The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 25,

Streaming October 26

Streaming October 27

Streaming October 28

Streaming October 29

Coming Soon

Continue reading to see the complete list of TV shows and movies that will be leaving Netflix next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2022, including The Good Nurse, Wendell & Wild, The Midnight ClubAnd Big MouthSeason 6:

October 2, 2009 –

  • Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

October 7

  • Sofia the First: Seasons 1 – 4.

October 8

Leave October 13

  • Apocalypse Now Redux
  • All Must Go
  • Little Italy
  • Scary Movie 4
  • The Girl Next Door

You can leave October 14

  • Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
  • Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

October 15

Leave October 21

Leave October 22

  • Hemlock Grove Seasons 1-3

October 26th –

October 27th, 2009

  • Metallica Through The Never

October 31

  • 8 Mile
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Footloose
  • Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • Johnny Mnemonic
  • Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath Seasons 1-3
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2, Armed and Fabulous
  • Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022
  • Naruto Seasons 1-9
  • The Notebook
  • Rock of Ages

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of October 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service next month.

