Netflix lovers, take a look at this new Spotify audio hub that is available today

Like my fellow Peaky BlindersFans, that theme song is my absolute favorite. Attached, of course, to an all-new season of the show — something we now know It is expected to arrive in 2022. These are not the same favorites for everyone. For me, however? I love the song that sets the mood perfectly for Tommy Shelby and his Birmingham gang. It is my favorite Netflix title track. The one about the gathering and the tall, handsome men (“In a dusty, black coat / with a red right hand”).

All of which is to say, as if anyone needed a reminder — music is integral to so many of the Netflix experiences we enjoy. Not just music, but podcasts as well. Spotify has teamed with Netflix to launch a Netflix hub, which will feature soundtracks from top Netflix shows, official playlists and many other features.

Spotify’s new Netflix hub

Spotify announced the partnership Tuesday morning. And while it doesn’t look like my beloved Peaky Blinders is in the mix, either as a soundtrack album or playlist, there’s still plenty of great Netflix audio content here to enjoy, nonetheless. “Within the hub, fans will have easy access to official playlists for buzzy TV hits like La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, And On My Block, The official soundtrack to shows such as Squid Game, Bruised, And Cowboy Bebop.

“Creators are also here to explore the shows and movies you can’t stop talking about on Netflix-related podcasts like Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), and The Crown: The Official Podcast.”

Spotify claims that Spotify has already announced a new partnership with Netflix, which will include an enhanced album experience and a Western movie. The harder they fall, the more difficult.. This audio experience will include a behind-the-scenes look at the soundtrack’s creation, led by Jay-Z. You will also hear exclusive audio liners from Kid Cudi, Koffee and Ms. Lauryn Hills. Listeners will also have the ability to access these Spotify features via Spotify. CanvasStorylines and playlist clips.

Netflix songs, podcasts, and soundtracks

The launch of the X-Ray is exciting! @netflix hub on @Spotify. Netflix playlists, podcasts, and soundtracks can all be found in one convenient location. https://t.co/N1Bo9c7Y24 — N’Jeri Eaton (she/her) (@njerieaton) November 23, 2021

If you’re a fellow Narcos fan, like me — and I happen to think this franchise will go down as one of the best of all time on Netflix — there’s also an official playlist for the series that you can enjoy via this hub.

It has 167 songs and approximately 10 hours of content.

The soundtrack albums can be enjoyed by listeners for Netflix’s hit films like the newly-released Red Notice. As well as director Jane Campion’s highly anticipated The Power of the Dog.

Money Heist

And the content doesn’t stop there. To celebrate the upcoming Part 2 of Season Finale, La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist), Spotify also announced that it’s refreshed the La Casa De Papel Destination. “There, you’ll find new videos from the cast and the show’s official playlist featuring tracks from the latest episodes.

“Dedicated fans can also take their connection with the show a step further with a quiz sure to steal your heart. Take the Character Match Playlist quiz to find out your perfect La Banda character and soundtrack match.”