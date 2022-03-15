Netflix Launches ‘Borgen – Power & Glory’

Netflix has announced the launch date “Borgen – Power & Glory,”The new version of the Danish political drama is available for viewing in both the Nordics (April 14) and the rest of the world (June 2).

Per Fly directs. “Borgen – Power & Glory”Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse babett Knudsen), who just became Minister for Foreign Relations when a drilling company discovers oil in Greenland, returns to her post. This event ignites a global struggle for power in Arctic.

“The series deals with some of the biggest political issues of our time, as well the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic – and not least, the climate crisis,”Netflix described the phenomenon as “Netflix.” “Power & Glory”As “a stand-alone continuation of the previous seasons of ‘Borgen.’”

The streamer said that “the main story focuses on the struggle for power and what power does to people – both professionally and on a personal level.”

Netflix

Some other notable characters are: “Power & Glory” will include Katrine Fønsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen) who was previously head of press. She is back in journalism, and she has been hired as the head of the news section at a major national television station.

The cast will be completed by Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Nivi Pedersen, Svend Hardenberg and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, along with Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt, Magnus Millang and Darren Pettie.

Returning cast members include Søren Malling, Signe Egholm Olsen, Mikael Birkkjær, Lisbeth Wulff, Lars Mikkelsen, Laura Allen Müller Smith, Jens Albinus, Lars Knutzon, Peter Mygind, Morten Kirkskov and Angunnguaq Larsen.

“Borgen – Power & Glory”SAM Productions (“The Chestnut Man,” “Ragnarok”) for DR in cooperation with Netflix.