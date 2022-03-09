Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

In the past few decades, the phenomenon of the cinematic the has become a worldwide phenomenon. “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4The new MatrixFilm and also John Wick 3To name just a few, he has acted in the roles of Batman and Robin. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-PetsMay will see animated movies in theaters

Reeves’ new roles continue to pile up so he also has a growing number of credits. Many of which you can find on Netflix, including some (like one newly added title that we’ll tell you about in this post) that you might have never heard of before.

Keanu Reeves movies streaming on Netflix

The one we’re referring to is 2018’s SiberiaThe movie starring Reeves and Ana Ularu as well as Pasha D. Lychnikoff is called “The.” I’d certainly never heard of this one, myself — and if you haven’t either, here’s what you’ll want to know as far as a basic overview. Netflix: “A black market diamond dealer travels to the Siberian tundra looking for his missing partner but finds himself in a fight for his life instead.”

If you want to see what other people have side about this little-known Keanu Reeves title, though — well, be warned.

The Rotten Tomatoes scoreFor SiberiaThey are quite awful.

Based on 49 reviews, the movie has a horrible 12 percent critics score. Based on over 250 ratings, the audience score is 16 percent.

Luckily, there are plenty more of the actor’s movies to enjoy on Netflix besides this one. Do a search by his name or simply tap on to find out more. “Keanu Reeves”You can find it here Siberia landing page on Netflix) you’re taken to a list of a dozen movies that you can check out Right here.

They include better-known films like 2000’s The Replacements; 2019’s Always Be My Maybe The Devil’s AdvocateSince 1997.

Netflix Top Movies

Meantime, here’s something else that Netflix fans might find useful. It’s a snapshot of the top-ranked movies on Netflix — as of Tuesday, March 8 — as they’re currently listed inside the streamer’s various apps and on the web.

Every day, you can find a continually updated row on the web or in the streamer’s mobile apps that ranks the top TV shows and movies on Netflix in the US. There’s also a combined Top 10 list that includes both shows and movies. This list is not part of the overall Top 10 List. Top 10 global dataNetflix releases a new title every week. This ranks the top titles in its four categories: Top English-language TV shows, movies, and top English-language TV series. Also, the top non English TV shows and movies.

Below, you’ll find the Top 10 Netflix movies for the US for March 8, 2022: