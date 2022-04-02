Netflix has just launched an interactive trivia show you can play

Netflix has released numerous interactive shows over time, but none have had much impact. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch generated some interest, but mostly because it was Netflix’s first attempt at interactive content. Netflix is now making an attempt with interactive content. Trivia Quest — an interactive game show based on the popular mobile game Trivia Crack.

The premiere episode of Trivia QuestYou can stream the episode on Friday. Every day, a new episode of the series will be released. In total, there are 30 episodes planned. You can play on any device including smart TVs and phones as well as tablets, smartphones, tablets, computers, or game consoles.

How to play Trivia QuestNetflix

If you’ve played Trivia CrackBefore, you knew what to expect. You are given a very limited time period to answer questions on a wide range of topics. Twelve standard questions will be presented to you after you have started an episode. For every correct answer, you’ll get a few coins. At the end of the episode, if you answered enough of the questions correctly, you’ll exchange those coins for a key to rescue a kidnapped friend.

Andy Weil, Netflix’s VP of Comedy Series and Interactive Programming, explained how Trivia Quest works In a blog postEarlier this year:

Adapting Trivia Crack’s acclaimed game play, each episode features 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Each question has four answers and is multi-choice. Enjoy interactive specials Trivia Quest also has a narrative twist, taking players on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world. So it’s up to you, the player, to select the right answers and save the day.

Does the interactive game show offer any entertainment?

I have seen the first episode and can confidently state that it was worth watching. Trivia Quest… exists. While the standard questions are almost infuriatingly easy, the difficult questions were only slightly more difficult. Moreover, almost all the questions revolve around movies, regardless of their category.

That said, it wasn’t a terrible way to waste ten minutes over lunch. Similar. WordleIt would be much more fun to have a competition between friends. You could even make this a fun after-dinner ritual if you have children. The narrative hook is tenuous, but it does give you and whoever you’re playing with something to work toward. The quiz can be retaken as many times you wish.

Watch new episodes Trivia QuestEach day in April, they will be available on Netflix. You can play any of them at any time after they start streaming, so you don’t have to worry about missing a day or two along the way. Although I wish Netflix had included a way to share your score with others, maybe there will be another season.

