Netflix has announced a new series of Tiger King and it’s giving people major lockdown flashbacks

Netflix has announced a new series of Tiger King and it’s giving people major lockdown flashbacks
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Netflix has announced a new series of Tiger King and it’s giving people major lockdown flashbacks

It is March 2020. Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown for three weeks to combat a virus called coronavirus. You and your family are waiting at home, while the rest of the world waits.

Your sourdough is in the oven, you’ve just downloaded TikTok, and a new Netflix documentary about the dramas taking place in one American zoo is keeping you entertained.

You’re having a great time. It’s not. Netflix has announced that the new series, Tiger King, a documentary about the time we were restricted to leaving the house for an hour per day is now in production and will be available by the end this year.

But reacting to the news, many people didn’t want to be reminded of lockdown:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The Viral Democracy

Others, however, were excited:

Netflix is yet to announce an exact date for when the series will air nor has it dropped clues about what the series will cover though we are sure it will be full of drama if it is anything like the first.

As long as it doesn’t usher in a new pandemic, somehow, we guess we will tune in.

Latest News

Previous articleRoger Michell dead: Notting Hill and My Cousin Rachel director dies aged 65
Next articlePoor Mother Discovers the Truth About Her Little Child Mysterious disappearance from a Plane! True Story

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder