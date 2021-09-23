Netflix has announced a new series of Tiger King and it’s giving people major lockdown flashbacks

It is March 2020. Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown for three weeks to combat a virus called coronavirus. You and your family are waiting at home, while the rest of the world waits.

Your sourdough is in the oven, you’ve just downloaded TikTok, and a new Netflix documentary about the dramas taking place in one American zoo is keeping you entertained.

You’re having a great time. It’s not. Netflix has announced that the new series, Tiger King, a documentary about the time we were restricted to leaving the house for an hour per day is now in production and will be available by the end this year.

But reacting to the news, many people didn’t want to be reminded of lockdown:

Others, however, were excited:

Netflix is yet to announce an exact date for when the series will air nor has it dropped clues about what the series will cover though we are sure it will be full of drama if it is anything like the first.

As long as it doesn’t usher in a new pandemic, somehow, we guess we will tune in.