Netflix has a Will Ferrell movie you must watch

Much of the attention that follows from all of the new on Netflix titles that the streamer releases each week tends to flow to the platform’s original series and movie debuts. Over-indexing on those, however, means you can miss some great gems from the past that get added to the streamer’s expansive library. One example? Will Ferrell’s 2010 movie All Must Go — one of those rare instances where the often-ridiculous funnyman decides to remind everyone that he also has serious acting chops.

We’ve seen this before, with other Ferrell “serious” roles like in 2006’s Stranger Than Fiction. Below, we’ll go into All Must Go in a little more detail. In addition to some of the new on Netflix titles this week that I’m also pretty excited about.

All Must Go

“Why don’t you kids dance? he decided to say, and then he said it. “Why don’t you dance?” “I don’t think so,”The boy replied. “Go ahead,”The man said. “It’s my yard. You can dance if you want to.”

The movie is an adaptation of Raymond Carver’s 1978 short story, Why Don’t You Dance? That’s also where the quote above comes from. Farrell is joined by Rebecca Hall and Michael Pena. Laura Dern is also part of the cast. And here’s how Netflix describes the movie on the landing page at the streamer, for those of you who haven’t seen it. “Hoping to let go of his baggage and make a new start after losing his wife and his job, a sad-sack alcoholic sells all his belongings in a yard sale.”

This movie was generally praised by critics as a solid addition for the Ferrell oeuvre. The movie has a 73 percent critics’ score on Rotten TomatoesBased on 134 reviews. “It may not improve on the Raymond Carver short story that inspired it, but Everything Must Go resists cliche and boasts a pair of magnetic performances from the perfectly cast Ferrell and (Christopher Jordan Wallace),”According to the consensus of Rotten Tomatoes Critics,

Netflix March 2022 – New

All Must Go is definitely a solid library title to check out on Netflix while you’re waiting for your next must-watch new show or movie to arrive. Meanwhile, among the titles that are new on Netflix this week, here are the ones I especially can’t wait for. Including a couple of new true-crime titles, a genre that’s been a fantastic source of material lately for the streamer.

Windfall: From Netflix’s summary, this one is “a Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.”Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons are part of the cast.

Netflix: True crime shows new light

Bad Vegan: Netflix has been making waves in the true-crime arena for months, as we pointed out. Some of the most talked-about titles on Netflix these months include additions to this category like The Tinder Swindler. Bad VeganYou can also find it in the same category.

The story focuses on Sarma Mengailis, an Ivy League grad and restaurateur who seemed to have it all. She ran a high profile and a successful business, called Pure Food & Wine, that attracted big names like Alec Baldwin, Owen Wilson, and Bill Clinton. She was a victim of a scammer called Anthony Strangis until that point. One writer noted this.She “fell rapidly into an underworld of fraud and opulence.”

The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank: Here’s what you need to know about the first season of this docuseries. “In 2005, thieves tunnel into a Fortaleza, Brazil, bank vault and steal over 160 million reais. this docuseries explores that spectacular, historic heist.”

Netflix’s press material continues: “A plot that puts face to face one smart group of thieves and a team of federal agents, equally intelligent and patient, who during a period of 5 years chased each other in a cat-and-mouse game.”

