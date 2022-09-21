Netflix gets Netflix treatment for one serial killer who is notorious

His sickening murders — of at least 17 people over a 13-year killing spree starting in 1978 — ensured that Jeffrey Dahmer’s name would always be synonymous with pure evil, even in the minds of people not familiar with the horrifying particulars of his crimes. Given Netflix’s penchant for the true-crime genre, though, it should also be no surprise that A brand new 10-episode seriesRyan Murphy, creator of TV, is currently on his way to streaming the streamer that will dive into the dark and twisted story of the evil killer.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryNetflix debuts the series on Wednesday, September 21, 2018. And we’ll tell you all about it below.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evan Peters plays the title role in this dramatization of the killer’s story. It’s a series, Netflix adds, that’s “centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

In addition to Peters, the cast here also includes Richard Jenkins and Penelope Ann Miller as Dahmer’s parents. Molly Ringwald and Michael Learned co-star as the killer’s stepmother and grandmother. While his neighbor, Glenda Cleveland, is played by Niecy Nash, who tried over and over again to alert law enforcement to the bad smells and screams emanating from Dahmer’s apartment, but clearly to no avail.

This Netflix release looks promising for many reasons. Murphy is, naturally, one of the streamer’s most well-known creators. True-crime content is often the most popular on Netflix. This series will explore the themes of under-policing certain communities and people to the point that a serial killer can free reign.

You can also see more images from the series below.

