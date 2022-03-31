Netflix gears up for Tour De France Documentary series

Netflix has partnered with A.S.O. to produce a documentary series about the 2022 Tour de France cycling race. A documentary series will be produced about the 2022 Tour de France cycling race. With the participation of France Télévisions and produced by Quadbox, the series will follow the journey of eight teams taking part in the most world’s most challenging bike race.

This documentary, consisting of eight episodes, will focus on the Tour de France’s actors, including team managers and cyclists. It will also examine the many stakes involved in this race, which has been broadcast in over 190 countries. A behind-the-scenes look at eight iconic teams — AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, BORA-hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma, Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl — will be unveiled, from the preparation phase to the finish line.

Filming will be done from March through July 2022 in preparation for release on Netflix during the first semester 2023. In addition, France Télévisions will broadcast an hour-long documentary a few days before the start of the Tour de France 2023.

The 2,068 mile Tour will begin in Denmark on July 1. Teams will compete for the yellow jersey in grueling mountain and hill stages. Finally, the race will end in Paris on July 24.

Dolores Emile, Manager, EMEA Unscripted & Doc Series (France) at Netflix, says, “We are very proud to unveil new aspects of the emblematic Tour de France. This is a unique opportunity to dive into the stories of its inspiring characters!”

Yann Le Moënner, Directeur Général of A.S.O., which participates in organizing the Tour, adds, “We are proud of this partnership with Netflix, France Télévisions and the Tour de France teams, which will offer fans a unique immersion behind the scenes. Through a narrative approach, which is additive to the competition itself, the public will be able to discover how the Tour de France represents the ultimate challenge for the competitors — in particular in terms of suffering, pushing their limits and team spirit. This project is part of our overall ambition to make our sport more accessible and meet an even wider audience.”