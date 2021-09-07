Netflix Exec Lisa Hamilton Day Seized By Hallmark Parent Company!

Hallmark fans who are scratching their heads, wondering why the feel-good network didn’t develop the Netflix hits Virgin River Sweet MagnoliasYou should be happy. Crown Media has employed Lisa Hamilton Daly.

Lisa Hamilton Day: Who are you and what can you do to help her?

This is the most recent news about Hallmark’s massive changes.

Lisa Hamilton Daly Has Replaced Hallmark’s, Michelle Vicary

At Hallmark’s parent company, there have been a lot of changes since Wonya Lucas, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks took over for Bill Abbott. Lucas has made some improvements at the top. Lisa Hamilton Daly was also hired.

According to the Crown Media Press release, Michelle Vicary was replaced as Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media. Vicary retired in May. She will now be responsible for programming and development across all platforms. That includes the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama.

That’s not all! Hallmark has the AVOD platform, Hallmark Movies & More, as well as SVOD service, Hallmark Movies Now.

What can we learn about Crown Media’s new EVP of Programming?

Lisa Hamilton Daly put English degree to good uses

We know a lot about Lisa Hamilton Daly who will be responsible for future Hallmark content. First, she was an English major. Daly graduated with a Master’s degree in English Literature & Language. and Ph.D. degrees in English & American Literature & Language from Harvard University, in addition to a B.A. In English Literature, she received her Magna cum merit degree from UCLA.

According to her, her experience is based on her observations. The LinkedIn page she started her career as an editor at HarperCollins. After that, she went to DreamWorks Studio as the VP of Feature Development.

After five years there, she went over to A&E to become the VP of Programming between 2011-2018. Daly helped create and produce Lifetime Films. Lifetime is one of Hallmark’s biggest competitors. She transformed the whole Lifetime game.

Some of these movies are included Lila & EveViola Davis and Jennifer Lopez. Don’t forget Paris Can WaitAlec Baldwin, Diane Lane, as well as the Emmy-nominate FlintWith with Queen Latifah. She was also behind the 8-hour clock. Flowers in the AtticMini-series

She moved to Netflix in January 2018. Daly was appointed Director of Original Series. Does this include the extremely popular Virgin River, Firefly Lane? Tiny Pretty Things? The Art of Spinnin’ OutWith Christmas Waltz Fan favorite will Kemp. Suddenly, Netflix has begun to close in on Hallmark’s territory with popular, Hallmark-like series.

Crown Media’s Executive Vice President of Programming Lisa Hamilton Dalyhttps://t.co/N7Pmf6diGl @BCMikeMalone — Broadcasting & Cable (@bcbeat) September 2, 2021

What’s next for Hallmark Series Shows

Hallmark fans now wonder what’s next for the original series. Good WitchLisa Hamilton Daly canceled it. There are still Chesapeake Shores? Signed, sealed, and delivered? When the Heart Cries. Jesse Metcalfe may have caused the latter to suffer. Hearties has made the latter a great show for the network.

What will Daly do to compete with Lifetime or Netflix? We may soon get a hint. Fans won’t see any major program changes until 2022, but there could be some filming announcements before the new year begins.