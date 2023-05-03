Netflix cancels hit series after 3 seasons

NETFLIX have cancelled the popular show, after just three episodes. Fans are both sad and excited.

The series, produced by Robert Downey Jr, is based on the popular comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire about a post-apocalyptic future where humanity has been decimated by a pandemic.

Following the pandemic, human-animal ‘hybrids’ begin to populate the world, one of which is Gus, a young boy who is half human and half deer.

Netflix describes the show as: “On a dangerous adventure in a world post-apocalyptic, a boy half human and half deer seeks a new start with an imposing protector.”

Sweet Tooth has confirmed it will return for the third and final time this year.

Netflix tweeted out the announcement, along with an official teaser clip.

This tweet said: “Sweet Tooth is returning for the third and last season!”

After the announcement, fans were both “sad and excited” at the time.

One wrote: “Haven’t been happy and sad at the same time in a long time.”

Second: “I am glad that it’s returning, but saddened to hear it will be the last one (i figured this would happen).

Third: “So Sad it’s Going to Be the Last Season!!

The fourth tweet said: “Gutted this will be the final one but excited about the new season.”

