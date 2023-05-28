Netflix Announces New Content for June 2023

Netflix has just announced its June line-up, and the content is positively sizzling. Season three of returns Geralt of Rivia. The WitcherNear the end of this month and Techno-dystopia Black MirrorSixth season to premiere “soon” – in June. Date to be confirmed.

On the first day of each month, there will be plenty of familiar faces on stage. The Mean Girls, The Breakfast Club, Bruce Almighty The following are some examples of how to get started: Magic Mike. Netflix is the place to go if you want to watch your favorite series or a good, reliable movie this summer.

The streaming service will also offer a variety of programming for children. This includes My Little Pony: The Movie The little ones in your home.

Find out what shows will be premiering in June on Netflix.