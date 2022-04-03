Netflix and Judd Apatow’s comedy The Bubble was just released

Judd Apatow, director, pitched his idea for a new movie to Netflix. The Bubble — which hit the streamer on Friday — he originally couched it as a kind of Christopher Guest mockumentary meets Tropic Thunder.

As Netflix’s official summary explains about The final productThe comedy Apatow made is a star-packed comedy about a group a actors and actresses who are trapped in a hotel trying to finish a sequel to an action film about flying dinosaurs. They are locked in their hotel because of this. Well, seeing as they’re supposed to have been filming their movie in 2020, it’s because they needed to quarantine themselves. This could have provided a lot of comedy-themed pandemic potential.

It’s just as likely, though, that most viewers will probably end up feeling like it’s still too soon to be making fun of the public health crisis that we’re still, you know, in the midst of. And not only that, but making fun of all the things we’ve already spent two years talking and complaining about.

The BubbleNetflix is streaming it now

“I heard about the NBA bubble and I thought, well that’s kind of funny,”In an interview with Netflix, Apatow stated these words. “All those guys stuck in a hotel. Maybe there’s a play in that or a movie.

“I kept hearing about the bubble the Jurassic Park film had in England, and they were having problems keeping the production going. I thought, ‘Well that’s funny, a bunch of actors stuck in a hotel having a nervous breakdown, trying to accomplish some sort of action movie during the worst of the pandemic.’”

Bubbles and quarantines were certainly novel concepts and all that some people were talking about — two years ago.

To get an idea of the fascination Hollywood has with its own navel, all you have to do is to look at how much post Oscars coverage The Slap has generated. This is to say that movies about movies can sometimes be fun. Other times, it’s a swing and a miss.

Unfortunately, this is based on early reviews from viewers and critics. It appears like The BubbleThe latter category includes you. This is a shame because it isn’t a terrible cast. Karen Gillan and Fred Armisen are the actors. David Duchovny and Keegan Michael Key are the others.

Rotten Tomatoes reviews

“Overlong and excruciatingly unfunny.”

That’s how one Rotten TomatoesOne reviewer had mixed feelings about the movie. We should also mention that the movie currently has a 26 percent score from critics on the review site. This percentage is based upon 54 reviews. A selection of these reviews can be found below.

It’s a great cast, but not funny.

The Bubble feels like Apatow’s least personal film to date. It seems more like a movie that Apatow is using to do some pandemic-related work, rather than Apatow actually having anything to say.

The Bubble is released after two years of life in a pandemic. All observational humor about how uncomfortable the swabs were or how it seemed like safety mandates officials are making it up on their own has been put to rest.

Fans respond a little better but it is still not great. The BubbleCurrent Rotten Tomatoes has a 41% rate, based on 50 ratings so far.

