Netflix Acquires Scanline-VFX from ‘Cowboy Bebop.

Netflix is acquiring the visual effects studio Scanline VFX, which has been behind special effects work for Netflix’s recent series “Cowboy Bebop”Also, scenes from the third Season of “Stranger Things.”

The news was announced on Monday by Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s VP of Studio Operations. The plan is to invest in Scanline’s pipeline, infrastructure and workforce to advance the streamer’s virtual production.

Netflix will acquire Scanline, but Scanline will continue to be a separate business that works with clients other than Netflix. Recently, the company worked on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Game of Thrones,” “Godzilla Vs. Kong”And “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

Netflix will continue to rely on other VFX companies, studios, and studios for its visual effects requirements. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and is expected to close during Q1 2022.

Scanline was established in 1989 by Stephan Trojansky. He is a VFX supervisor and is well-known for his fluid rendering system, Flowline. In 2008, he won a Scientific and Technical Oscar. Scanline has offices in Vancouver and Montreal, Los Angeles as well as London, Munich, Stuttgart, Seoul, London, Munich, Stuttgart, and Stuttgart.

Scanline was most recently behind the interstellar landscape in “Cowboy Bebop,”The vampires in “Blood Red Sky”and the explosion underground reactor at the conclusion “Stranger Things 3.”Netflix will also be working with the company to develop new titles, such as “Don’t Look Up,” “The Gray Man,” “Slumberland,” “The Ada Project”And “Stranger Things 4.”

The acquisition of Scanline comes after Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital VFX tech division was sold to Unity for a $1.625 billion price tag.