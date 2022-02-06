Netflix 2022 Movies Trailer Reveals First Knives Out 2 Footage

Netflix is teasing their slate of original films coming in 2022. As part of a sizzle reel for the year’s upcoming feature films, the first footage from a number of highly anticipated Netflix movies has been unveiled.

Chief among them is “Knives Out 2,” which doesn’t yet have a title but gets the final spot in the nearly three-minute-long video. We see many of the main cast members in writer/director Rian Johnson’s sequel, which includes Daniel Craig’s return as private investigator Benoit Blanc alongside Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odom Jr. They don’t speak, but they’re certainly decked out for their vacation in Greece, where the sequel is set.

More substantial footage is revealed from “The Gray Man,” the long-in-the-works action-thriller from “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The thriller pits Ryan Gosling against Chris Evans as Gosling plays a CIA mercenary in the crosshairs of a maniacal former colleague, and in this first footage, we see Gosling fighting atop a moving bus and Evans sporting a dapper mustache.

We also get a first look at “Enola Holmes 2,” which finds Millie Bobby Brown’s titular sleuth returning for another mystery alongside big brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill.

Additional footage from the sizzle reel reveals glimpses at a wide array of upcoming Netflix movies, including the Jason Momoa-fronted fantasy “Slumberland,” from “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” director Francis Lawrence; the Halle Berry sci-fi film “The Mothership;” the Jennifer Lopez assassin movie “The Mother,” directed by Niki Caro (“Mulan”); the Chris Hemsworth-starring sci-fi film “Spiderhead” from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski; the Jamie Foxx vampire hunter film “Day Shift;” the new Adam Sandler basketball film “Hustle,” the Jonah Hill/Eddie Murphy comedy “You People;” the Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo sci-fi drama “The Adam Project” and many others.

Check out the footage in the sizzle reel video above.