Nestle Recalls More Than 27,000 Pounds of Its Frozen Pizza After Packaging Mix-Up

It’s not delivery, it’s a recall. Nestle recalls more than 27,000 lbs of its DiGiorno frozen Pizzas because of mislabeling. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this week, Nestle is recalling its DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens that could pose a threat to consumers with soy allergies. According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (FSIS), the product may contain textured soy protein which is an allergen that was not disclosed on the product labels.

While the affected pizzas are identified as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas by Nestle, they are actually DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas. They contain soy in the sausage crumbles and beef topping. There have been no reports of adverse reactions in consumers from these products. The issue was first raised by Nestle after a complainant discovered that the frozen three-meat pizza had been packaged in a carton labelled as a Pepperoni pizza. With the pizza products in question produced on June 30, 2021, the products are subject to recall per the USDA and Nestle:

26 oz. boxes, containing pizza in a tray with a plastic overwrap, labelled, “DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza” with a manufacturing date of June 30, 2021, “best by” date of March 2022 and batch code 1181510721. The “best by” date of March 2022 and batch code appears on the side of the package.

The products subject to recall, which are shipped to retail locations and distribution centres nationwide, will include the establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. As per the department, Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle USA, Inc.

(Photo: Nestle USA Inc.)

Nestle USA Inc. issued a statement over the matter, assuring consumers. “The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products will remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, this is addressed to both our consumers and retail customers,” the statement read.

The USDA advises customers who purchased these products not to eat them and to return them to the place they were purchased. This recall has not affected any other DiGiorno product.