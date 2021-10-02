Neon takes global rights to documentary from Rebeca Huntert

Neon has been granted worldwide rights. BebaRebeca Huntt, a New York Afro-Latina artist, recently premiered her debut film, titled ‘The First Film’, at the Toronto Film Festival. It received rave reviews. The feature-length 16mm feature of poetry, interview footage, and other material will be released in 2022.

Huntt undertakes an unflinching exploration of her own identity in the coming-of-age documentary/cinematic memoir. Reflecting on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, she investigates the historical, societal and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us all as humans. Huntt, an Afro-Latina artist who is hungry for knowledge and thirst for connection, seeks a way to find her own creative path in a world of political and racial turmoil.

Huntt was the director and producer of the movie with Sofia Geld. Oscar nominee Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga serve as the pic’s executive producers.

Neon’s Mason Speta negotiated the deal with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film. Huntt is represented by UTA.

Neon is opening their Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane Today