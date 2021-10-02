Neon Acquires Rebeca Huntt’s ‘Beba’ Following the TIFF Premiere

By Tom O'Brien
Neon has obtained worldwide rights to “Beba,”Rebeca makes her directorial debut “Beba”Huntt, which premiered in Toronto earlier in the fall.

“Beba”This is Huntt’s autobiographical and documentary coming-of age story. Huntt is an Afro-Latina woman from New York City. Huntt’s childhood and adolescence as a daughter of a Dominican father (and a Venezuelan mother) is captured in music, 16mm film footage, poetry, and interview footage.

Huntt in the film investigates the historical, societal and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us all as humans. All throughout “Beba,”Huntt seeks a way to find her creative voice in an environment of extreme racial tension and political turmoil.

Neon to Release “Beba”In theaters by 2022

“Beba”Huntt directed and wrote the film. He also produced it with Sofia Geld. Academy Award-nominee Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga serve as the film’s executive producers.

Neon’s Mason Speta negotiated the deal with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film. Huntt is also represented by UTA. 

Neon: Upcoming “Titane,” which won the Palme D’Or just released in theaters Friday, as well as “Flee,” “Spencer” and “Petite Maman.”

