NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes shared a new photo of herself on Instagram on September 16, both shocking and confusing her followers on social media. NeNe looks either very different or too filtered in the Instagram photo. Her eyebrows, nose and eyes are all different. She captioned the photo simply, writing, “Pushing thru. Thank you @[email protected] For pampering me always,” and a strong arm and red heart emojis. Hair stylists and makeup artists were the people she tagged.

NeNe kept the comments to a minimum and the majority of comments that appeared were positive messages sharing love and support. Her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Porsha Williams shared a red heart and fire emoji, while former chart topper Brandy sent a bunch of red hearts. However, some concerned commented remained, with one fan expressing their concern by writing, “Who is this in the picture? That’s not nene?” Another fan came to her defense, though, writing, “The woman is in mourning and folks still trolling. Praying that y’all find some real joy and peace in your lives.”

So far, NeNe herself has not responded to any of the comments, but seeing how she does have a smile on her face, there’s a chance that she might just be focusing on herself and moving onto the next step in her life — maybe even with filters.