Nelly Girlfriend Shantel Jackson shows lot of skin in Stunning dress with high slit! Pics Here

Nelly’s ex-girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, remains stylish, judging by her latest social media post, despite their high-profile breakup. Her recent picture showed how classy she looks after the split.

Fans must have been shocked at Nelly’s ex-girlfriend Shantel Jackson would be a shadow of herself after her split from the rapper, but despite their breakup, the actress looks as stylish as ever.

Jackson knows how to amaze her fans with her flair for fashion and beauty. She recently posted an Instagram post that did just that.

Jackson shared two slides that showed Jackson wearing a short-sleeved, bejeweled, thin-sleeved gown with a daring slit. Fans were able to see her glowing skin and striking cleavages in the stunning outfit.

The “Nellyville” actress looked beautiful with her dark hair flowing freely across her shoulders. The flawlessly applied makeup made her look radiant and stunning.

It was hard for fans to scroll past this post without commenting or clicking the like button. The post was liked by more than thirty thousand people and received a few comments calling the actress a stunning beauty.

One fan called Jackson an “ageless woman”, noting her stunning beauty and the fact that Jackson was not showing signs of a split.

