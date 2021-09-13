NCIS Season 19 Finale Release Date Promo for Gibbs Fate Following Cliffhanger Finale!

NCIS CBS has released the September 20th spot for Season 19, which features season 19’s return. The first promotion For the premiere episode of Season 18, Mark Harmon confirmed Gibbs’ fate: he is still alive! Season 18 ended with a huge cliffhanger. Gibbs’ boat was destroyed and his body disappeared. But, The promo trailer The final shot shows a Gibbs, still breathing and bloodied, floating amid the wreckage. Torres, McGee (Sean Murray), as well as the rest of their team, are racing against the clock in an attempt to locate their beloved boss. “he’s family.”

The first episode. “Blood In the Water, “Sounds like an episode full of major twists. “As the NCIS team searches for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered, they find out he was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber), who wrote an exposé on him, “The official description of the episode is available here.

Not just a boss — he’s family. #NCISReturns on a new night at 9/8c @CBSGet your gear. Grab your gear. pic.twitter.com/UxdSyQ49PU — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 11, 2021

Although the episode ended with Gibbs disappearing from the scene, there were still many questions among fans about Season 19. Interview with TVLine. NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder shared a bit about what fans can expect from Gibbs when the next season premieres on Monday, Sept. 20.

Binder told the publication that there could have been many different scenes. To find out what was right for Gibbs’ story, the showrunner stated that they filmed several versions of the scene. They ultimately decided to leave his story unfinished. The Season 19 premiere will be broadcast live to fans. NCIS to see what happens next. Binder stated, “And what we left with was something that we felt left all possibilities open. We know he’s not dead right there, and we know he’s able to swim well enough…. All things are still possible with Gibbs.”

Fans won’t need to wait long to see Gibbs deal with this delicate situation. Binder said that the premiere will continue exactly as the Season 18 finale. The producer shared the following:(*) (“Gibbs has been hunting down this serial killer and he’s doing it alone.”TVLine did make sure to mention that Gibbs isn’t navigating this terrain completely alone, as he has some help from investigative journalist Marcie Warren, who is played by Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber.) Binder continued, You can also find the interview with Binder elsewhere “He’s cut off from his team … but in the beginning episodes, that’s going to change.”

TVLineHe also stressed that Gibbs would play a role in next season’s events. There are rumors that Harmon is still alive. NCIS future, fans can rest assured that the actor’s well-known character will appear on TV screens this fall. Binder explained, Gibbs will not appear in the next season. “What we’re trying to focus on right now is telling the best stories we can with the characters we have — and Gibbs is a part of that world. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job with that.”

NCIS, he will appear in fewer episodes than usual. Harmon signed previously an Engagement for Season 19. According to reports, he will appear in Season 19. “limited”Episodes are shown throughout the season. “a few”Disclosure: ViacomCBS Streaming is the owner of pop culture, a division of ViacomCBS.