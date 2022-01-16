NCIS’ Emily Wickersham in a Relationship?

Emily Wickersham, an actor, has a new boyfriend since her split with Blake Hanley. Rumours began to swirl about Wickersham’s possible relationship with James Badge Dale. James Badge Dale has previously appeared in movies such as “24” “The Pacific,”Wickersham would occasionally appear in photos posted to his social media accounts. According to Dale, one of the Instagram posts showed them together on a couch taking a selfie. American Entertainment. Dale captioned this image “Coming home baby,”Wickersham was also tagged in the post. She separately announced she was pregnant via Instagram in July 2021, further fueling public intrigue.

The actors announced then that they were expecting their child in December 2021. Again, taking to InstagramDale shared this information publicly by posting a selfie of himself and Wickersham in which she showed off her baby bump. This proved that they were more than just an item. They would soon be parents together.