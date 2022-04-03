NC Mom Gives Birth at Gas Station; Said Hospital Turns Her Away

North Carolina man says his wife was denied admission at their hospital after she gave birth to his child.

Steve Banks – WITNHe assisted in the delivery of his baby at nearby gas stations.

CarolinaEast Medical Center stated that Lauren Banks had been evaluated by a physician.

North Carolina man claims that a hospital in his area turned away his wife who was in labor. She gave birth at a nearby gas station an hour later.

Steve Banks – WITNLauren Banks, Lauren’s 39-week pregnant wife, arrived late last month at CarolinaEast Medical Center to check in and deliver the baby.

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times, and she was in obvious pain and labor, and within 30 minutes of her being home her water broke,”Steve Banks spoke to the outlet.

Lauren Banks, the mother of the baby, gave birth mid-trip while the couple was hurrying back to the hospital. WITN reported that the baby was delivered at Handy Mart gas station between pumps 4 and 5. With the assistance of an EMT.

“I watched my wife give birth to my son right there in the parking lot,”According to the outlet: Banks “He came out and he was purple, and he wasn’t making a lot of noise. I was concerned on top of everything else going on.”

According to the WITN report, first responders arrived in the parking lot shortly after the baby’s delivery and transported the family back to Carolina East — the same hospital the couple said they were denied admittance to.

Insider asked CarolinaEast Medical Center for comment but representatives did not respond immediately. WITN received a statement from the hospital confirming that it “cannot legally comment on patient matters or concerns,”Lauren Banks was another addition “evaluated”By an obstetrician.

Lauren Banks claimed she wouldn’t have been considered for admission to the institution because she was only four cms dilate. The report stated that the hospital offered to detail Banks’ car and that the family accepted.