NBCUniversal Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That 14 Of Its Networks Could Soon Go Dark On Streaming Platform

NBCUniversal is warning the more than 3 million subscribers to Google’s streaming bundle YouTube TV that 14 of its networks are just “days away” from going dark.

The media company did not specify a deadline, but said the impasse is imminent. Programming like fall primetime premieres and NFL football is at risk, NBCU noted.

“NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks,” the company said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”

YouTube TV did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment. The platform, which launched in 2017, has grown steadily to become one of the top internet-delivered TV packages, but along the way it has had several impasses with programmers. Regional sports networks, because of their cost structure, have gone dark on YouTube TV. Six NBCU RSNs are also among those poised to have their signals interrupted, along with NBC and cable nets like USA, MSNBC and E!

The economics of streaming bundles have not settled into a reliably profitable mode. Large companies like Google or Disney, which operates Hulu + Live TV, have heavily promoted the services as a way of enhancing their other lines of revenue. But maintaining comprehensive channel lineups entails raising prices for customers. Initially proffered as cost-saving options for consumers, the internet bundles have seen their monthly prices rise almost to parity with traditional pay-TV.