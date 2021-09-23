NBC Today Show Responds After Getting Interrupted by Streaker!

We all like surprises, but this one might have been a tad too early. Just in time for the second hour of NBC’s Today Show earlier this week, the anchors were stunned when they were caught off guard by a male streaker running the block outside their iconic Studio 1A windows at 30 Rock in New York City. Craig Melvin, co-host and anchor of NBC’s Today Show, was just about to discuss the upcoming stories when the streaker ran by the studio windows.

“Oh, there’s a naked runner,” Melvin responded casually, turning around and facing the cameras. Savannah Guthrie, co-host, was just a few seconds away from spotting the runner dressed in his birthday suit. “There he is! There he goes! Where are your clothes?” She shouted. The team’s co-host Hoda Kotb also chimed in while waving and responding with a simple “bye” before jokingly speaking to him: “Get your clothes on!” Melvin, humorously losing his cool asked, “What are you doing?!” Stunned by the display of boldness, Guthrie responded: “What is happening? Oh, my gosh, Hoda!” before turning back to the camera while trying to compose herself.

STREAKER problems at NBC’s “Today” show. Then they go to ads. (Maybe he was just going to keep running past their window?) pic.twitter.com/swxJVCn3EO

— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 20, 2021

While the streaker’s lower half was thankfully concealed, per FCC regulations and guidelines, NBC immediately jumped to a commercial break in fear of the streaker returning past their window with all their birthday suit glory. The moment was a hit with fans and hosts online. “So funny,” wrote one fan as another quipped the quick jump to commercial featured a somewhat ironic message in the first word of its commercial: “dignity,” the user wrote. Another viewer joked it was a “stripped-down version of the news.” Meanwhile, another sympathized, positing how the runner must have “lost a bet.”

This isn’t the first notable streaker of 2021. CBS broadcasters cut away from the Super Bowl in February, when a fan ran onto the field in what appeared to have been a pair of black shorts with a hot pink women’s swimsuit. This fan was extremely brazen and slipped and slid across the field in an attempt to escape security. He was eventually caught. Getting nearly body-slammed into the turf by a Hillsborough Sherriff’s Deputy, the Super Bowl streaker went down, later telling the Tampa Bay Times it was the “greatest moment” of his life despite breaking the law.