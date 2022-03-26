NBC supports St. Peter’s during the NCAA Tournament.

NBC promoted their Peacock streaming services by supporting Saint Peter’s Peacocks’ men’s basketball team.

Peacock sent Saint Peter’s cheerleaders, fans, and merchandisers to games. A Peacock banner was also flown over the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA — The synergy between NBC and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks was too good for network to pass up.

While CBS televises the NCAA Tournament — and pays handsomely for that right — NBC has jumped at the chance to throw support behind the year’s biggest Cinderella story, the 15th-ranked Peacocks from Jersey City, N.J.

In order to promote their products



streaming



service, Peacock. NBC backed Saint Peter’s following its upset of No. 2 Kentucky.

NBC bused the Peacock cheerleading squad over to Indianapolis after learning that they couldn’t afford it.

NBC stepped up its commitment after Saint Peter’s won the Murray State match.

Peacock and NBC did everything to help Saint Peter’s fans get more merchandise (due in part to a full bookstore on campus), to transport more supporters to Saint Peter’s and fly a Peacock plane above Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Saint Peter’s students have even received a one-month free streaming subscription.

A watch party was held for Saint Peter’s alumni and fans at Xfinity Live, near the Wells Fargo Center. As a tribute to Doug Edert, the Peacocks’ breakout guard, the party attracted a large turnout.

Arlene, a coordinator of Saint Peter’s student events, raved over Peacock’s involvement. Arlene said the cheer squad cried! “tears of joy”They were thrilled to learn that they could attend the Indianapolis game.

“They did absolutely everything to get us [here],”She spoke to Insider.

Those involved in the project were hesitant to give a figure on the amount NBC spent to support the Peacocks. Peacock’s creative director Jon Yasgur told Insider that Brooklyn Brothers was assisting the Peacocks with their efforts. He said that the project had an “ask-questions-later” feel, all in the name supporting the best story.

It’s not clear how CBS feels about NBC’s impromptu participation in the tournament. Insider asked for comment from a representative of CBS Sports, but he did not respond.

Yasgur thought it was interesting that announcers at CBS highlighted Saint Peter’s supporters’ efforts to get to the games. It suggested that everyone could appreciate support for an unlikely Cinderella run.