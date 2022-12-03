NBC Orders Complete Season Order for ‘Lopez vs. Lopez.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” NBC has placed a complete season order for her. Variety he has learnt.

This multi-camera comedy, starring George Lopez as well his daughter Mayan Lopez will run 22 episodes during its debut season.

According to the series logline, it is a show. “tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino (George Lopez) who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter (Mayan Lopez) as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time.”

Selenis Leyva and Brice Gonzalez are among the other cast members of this series. Al Madrigal is also in the show. Debby Wolfe is the showrunner and executive producer of the series. George along with Bruce Helford (executive producer), Michael Rotenberg, Katie Newman, and Katie Newman are all executive producers. Universal Studios collaborates with Travieso Productions (Mi Vida Loba), Mohawk Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

According to NBC the rating of the pilot episodes has risen up to a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49. It has also drawn 7.6 millions viewers across all platforms, since it aired on NBC Nov. 4. There have been three episodes aired so far. The new episode is scheduled to air Dec. 2. NBC claims that the series also has the highest Hispanic-dominant English index of all the broadcast networks.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” was one of only two comedies to get a series pickup out of NBC’s 2022 pilot season. The other is an untitled multi-cam from Mike O’Malley and starring Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison. This show is scheduled to air in the 2023-2024 season.