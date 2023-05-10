NBA fans predict final teams after Knicks Heat moment and think that league is rigged

After the New York Knicks’ loss to Miami Heat, angry basketball fans began spreading rumors about the NBA being scripted.

On Monday, the Knicks lost 109-101 to the Heat during Game 4 of Conference Semifinals.

3 Jimmy Butler has led the Miami Heat to a 3-1 lead in the series against the New York Knicks Credit: Getty Images – Getty

3 NBA fans think the league has been rigged since Julius Randle and Josh Hart (pictured) were sent off in Game 4. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Fans accused officials of favouring Miami.

Knicks’ star Julius Randle, guard Josh Hart was fouled and sent to the bench. Jalen Brunson got five fouls.

It is possible to find an example. Hart has been called out for his fifth foul He appeared to make a steal attempt of Kyle Lowry.

Miami then received the ball following a foul.

NBA fans have now come to believe that it is “rigged”. They also predict the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Heat matchup in the championship.

The 2020 NBA Finals would see a repeat of LeBron’s Lakers and Heat defeating each other in six-games.

One fan commented on the Hart’s foul: “NBA is pushing for a Miami Lakers Final.” So rigged.”

A second said: “It’s keeping the dream of a Lakers vs Heat rematch in the finals alive.”

Another asked “Are Heat Lakers back?”

Heat was called on 21 fouls compared with 23 for the Knicks.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler put in a solid performance, scoring 27 points with 10 assists. He also grabbed six rebounds.

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points with 13 rebounds.

Miami leads the series 3-1. The Knicks and Heat will play again on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.