Nazi 3,300mph ‘terror weapon’ prized by Hitler found in field after 77 years

REMAINS of a Nazi ‘terror rocket’ have been discovered in Kent, England.

Archaeologists discovered a piece from a German V2 terrorist rocket at the spot it denoted 77 centuries ago.

6 A combustion chamber from a German V2 terror rocket was beneath the St Mary’s Platt field in Kent

6 Similar rockets caused thousands of UK deaths during WWII Image Credits: SWNS

It’s thought thousands of V2 rockets were launched by the Germans during World War II and they caused around 9,000 deaths in the UK alone.

It is believed that the rocket in question was launched from Holland and reached England in just minutes.

Fortunately, nobody was killed when the rocket that exploded on Valentine’s Day 1944 in St Mary’s Platt’s Field burst at midnight.

It did however leave behind a massive crater measuring 14 feet in depth and 38 feet in width.

Research Resource Archaeology’s archaeologists excavated the site of the crater this week.

The brothers Colin and Sean Welch managed the excavation of a 31-foot hole which soon revealed the V2 terror missile remains.

While the team had previously worked at five V2 sites, this one was unique.

According to Kent Online, Colin Welch explained: “The rockets would enter the earth at an angle, in this case a trajectory of about 70 degrees.

“We usually expect to find the most remains at the side of the crater furthest from the entry point, but when we dug there this time there was nothing.”

The rocket was kept closer to its impact point by a bed of ragstone.

On Tuesday, a part of the rocket was found that contained a combustion chamber. This chamber would have held a mixture of liquid oxygen and alcohol.

“If they hit you would never have known anything about it.” – Sean Welch, Archaeologist

This concoction would have sent the rocket speeding to the ground at 3,300 mile per hour.

Sean Welch said: “Their rockets were travelling so fast. If they hit you would never have known anything about it.”

The rocket remains will be cleaned and restored in a meticulous process that could take up to 18 months.

It is hoped that secret Nazi source codes will be found during the rocket project.

Three letters were stamped by the Nazis on rocket components.

It was found that these codes can be used to link rocket components back to the factory where they were made.

Some parts of V2 rockets are known to have been manufactured in Czechoslovakia, while one factory was located in Austria.

To make the alcohol required for a rocket’s launch, it would have been necessary to use 30 tonnes of potatoes.

This production occurred at a time when there was severe food shortages in Germany and strikes continued long after they lost the war.

An ex-Royal Engineer now works for Pearson TQ is part of the excavation team.

The team has provided daily live broadcasts to three primary schools in the area that are following the project.

If they are able to secure grant funding, the Welch brothers hope to exhibit their finds in an internet museum.

Kent’s historical records officers will soon file a rocket case report.

6 Shrapnel was also found at the site Image Credits: SWNS

6 Brothers Colin and Sean Welch are running the Research Resource Archaeology project Image Credits: SWNS

6 Adolf Hitler’s war campaign involved firing the V2 terror rockets at England at 3,300 mile per hour

6 A German V1 flying bomb caused this devastation in Ashford Kent in 1944 Image Credits: SWNS

