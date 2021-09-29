Navient, with 6 million borrowers, asks to stop servicing federal student loans.

A second major federal student loan servicer is calling it quits, a decision that will force the Education Department to transfer the accounts of millions of borrowers just as the government begins to resume collecting payments early next year.

Navient said on Tuesday that it wants to end its contract with the federal government and offload its responsibilities to Maximus, another federal loan servicer. Navient services the accounts of around 6 million borrowers.

Jack Remondi, Navient’s chief executive, said the company wants to “provide a smooth transition to borrowers” as it shifts its focus to businesses other than federal student loan servicing.

The Education Department “is reviewing documents and other information from Navient and Maximus to ensure that the proposal meets all legal requirements and properly protects borrowers and taxpayers,” Richard Cordray, the chief operating officer of the department’s Federal Student Aid office, said in statement.