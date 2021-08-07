The much-awaited Indian anthology TV series, “Navarasa” is finally premiering on Netflix. It’s one of the biggest projects of the veteran filmmaker, Mani Ratnam. It’s an exciting tale created by combining 9 films based on Rasas (Human Emotions). So, if you were also waiting to watch “Navarasa” online, check out the post to know how to watch it for free on Netflix.

1 of 7

“Navarasa” is one of the most-anticipated series that marked the OTT debut of Mani Ratnam. It’s a series combining 9 films, directed by Gautham Menon, Karthick Naren, Vasanth, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, and more.

“Navarasa” depicts the nine Indian concepts of Rasas through its nine super intense episodes. Featuring stars like Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Anjali, Bobby Simha, Yogi Babu, Atharvaa, and more, the series represents nine rasas which are – anger, courage, disgust, compassion, fear, laughter, peace, wonder, and love. The series will surely present an in-depth analysis of Indian culture, educating the viewers as well as entertaining them. So, if you want to enjoy “Navarasa” all episode online checkout the details below –

Where To Watch “Navarasa” All Episodes Online For Free?

“Navarasa” is officially available on Netflix and all the subscribers of the platform can watch it anytime. However, due to the subscription charges, many viewers tend to pick unethical measures to download “Navarasa” from pirate websites. But piracy of any copyrighted material is a crime. Therefore, don’t promote or opt for any unethical ways to watch “Navarasa”. Rather, if you want to enjoy the series for free, pick the Netflix free trial option. The platform avails a 30-day free trial account to its new users.

Follow these steps to claim the free trial offer –

Visit the Netflix website or application.

Sign up for a new account with the required details.

Choose the “Free Trial” option.

Once you set up your Netflix account your one-month free trial will begin.

Navarasa Download 1080p Free On Netflix?

If you want to enjoy “Navarasa” all episodes offline, Netflix allows you to download it for free to its subscription holders. Follow these steps to download “Navarasa” all episodes for free on Netflix –

Open the official Netflix application and hit the Download menu.

From here you can select what you can download, find more to download, pick the shows available for download, and more.

Choose “Navarasa”.

From the description, hit the download button.

To download the complete series, you need to download each episode of “Navarasa”.

You can start 100 downloads at a time.

Navarasa Season 2 Release Date

“Navarasa” Season 1 has recently dropped on Netflix. The show has received good reviews from the audience and they are hoping for its sequel. However, it’s pretty early to speculate about Season 2. So, we will have to wait till the streaming King analyses the reviews and officially announces Season 2.

Make sure to stay tuned as we will be the first to serve you news on “Navarasa” Season 2.