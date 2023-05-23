National Television Awards: Inside the major changes, including a new category inspired Prince Harry

REALITY hit The Traitors seems to have inspired 2023’s National Television Awards, the annual small-screen celebration voted for by viewers.

The longlist for potential winners is released today with 16 categories, including two new ones that reflect TV’s biggest trends.

7 The NTAs are introducing a TV Interview category follows some huge chats including Prince Harry’s shocking revelations to ITV newsreader Tom Bradby Credit: AP

7 The Reality Competition will select the best show out of a group that includes The Apprentice, SAS Who dares wins as well as The Traitors Credit: BBC

The Reality Competitions section is where you will discover the winner of an award-winning batch of shows that include The Traitors and SAS Who Dares to Wins.

Meanwhile, the TV Interview category follows some huge chats including Prince Harry’s shocking revelations to ITV newsreader Tom Bradby.

TV Expert, Talent Show Judge and other categories that were present in 2022 are no longer included.

Claudia Winkleman also makes the list of TV presenters as she is the host of The Traitors and The Piano and the co-host of Strictly Come Dancing.

But she faces strong competition from Ant & Dec, who have won that title 21 times, not to mention NTAs compere Joel Dommett, who we usually see fronting The Masked Singer on ITV.

Claudia will also be up against This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and The Circle’s Emma Willis, along with newcomer Hannah Waddingham, the Ted Lasso actress whose profile has soared since fronting the Eurovision Song Contest last week.

Harry and Tom are also up against Louis Theroux in the TV Interviews category. Louis had an excellent one-to-one interview with rapper Stormzy in 2017, in which he waxed on about Maya Jama, Love Island’s host.

There is a clash involving one of the biggest dramas of the year, BBC One’s Happy Valley.

Not only is it on the list for Returning Drama, its two main stars — Sarah Lancashire and James Norton — are both in the running for Drama Performance on the back of their work in the sensational final series.

Sky’s The Last Of Us, starring Pedro Pascal, could also triumph, for New Drama.

The Bowelbabe documentary, directed by cancer activist and Sun columnist, Dame Deborah James (who died last year) could receive a Posthumous Award in the Authored Documentary Category.

Paul O’Grady’s For The Love of Dogs is on the Factual list, two months after the Lily Savage star and presenter died.

And the late Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier is on the longlist for Rising Star, for his role as Freddie Slater on EastEnders.

It is up to you, the public, who has now been selected for the shortlist.

7 Joel Dommett, NTAs TV presenter compere, is listed in the category of TV presenters

7 Louis Theroux is up for the TV Interview award after a great one-toone interview with Stormzy in 2017. Credit: BBC

7 Drama Performance: Both Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire (left) and James Norton (right) are in the running Credit: BBC

16 Categories The New Drama Two Reality Contests The 3 Documentary Authors Four Returning Dramas Five TV Presenters The 6 Facts 7 Drama Performance Bruce Forsyth Award for Entertainment 8 Nine Serial Dramas Watch the 10th TV Interview 11 Serial Drama Perfomance 12 Quiz Gameshow Rising Star 14 Daytime Funny 15 16 Talent Show

ALL BEAR UNDER THE KILTS

ACTION man Bear Grylls loves to go commando – but only when he’s wearing a kilt.

On his island, the survivalist enjoys bouncing around as little as possible with his family.

7 Bear Grylls loves to go commando – but only when he’s wearing a kilt Credit: Getty

Bear told the Radio Times: “My sons always laugh at me because I love to wear a kilt when I go out with the dogs.

“Everything feels free. “Everything feels free.” I like to run along a riverbank in my kilt, T-shirt and barefoot.

“Then I just strip off and dive in and it feels so good, and natural.”

The interview was conducted ahead of the BBC One show, Who Do You Believe You Are? He discovers that he’s related to Archibald Campbell the First Marquess Argyll.

Here’s hoping he’s been wearing the Argyll tartan for that kilt all this time . . .

Bizbit ANDREW MARR said it was “upsetting” his voice was swapped for Kirsty Young’s on the BBC One obituary of The Queen – as he’d spent a decade working on it. He told Radio Times: “It was decided, apparently, in the BBC it might ‘confuse or upset’ viewers if they heard my voice on it now I’d left.”

ADAM’S SMOOTH RETURN

Great performers are often forced to sacrifice a lot for their art.

Just ask Adam Woodyatt, who is making a return to EastEnders this summer as Ian Beale with his “back from the dead” wife Cindy.

7 Adam Woodyatt had to remove his beard in order to play Ian Beale. Please refer to the source for credit: social media

He had to remove his beard in order to continue playing Albert Square’s stalwart.

That’s despite spending the past two years nurturing the face furniture.

Adam left the BBC One soap in 2021 after appearing in it since 1985.

He was often seen sporting the grey whiskers, including during his stint on I’m A Celebrity that year.

The polo-shirt trademarks are still there, but I’m sure he had to shave it off.

I’m not sure which is worse.