National Lottery jackpot winner stole £24k from mum with dementia so he could gamble

A former delivery driver with a severe gambling problem defrauded more than £24,000 from his dementia-stricken mother after he won a quarter of a million through the National Lottery.

Plymouth Crown Court heard Barry Perryman (41), spent four years withdrawing money from her credit cards for himself, while she was being cared for by his wife.

The family had won the £250,000 jackpot on a scratchcard bought from a Londis store, Plymouth Live reports.

Perryman started gambling shortly after the September 2014 win. He was further affected by dementia and began using Perryman’s credit card to finance his gambling habits.

After an injury at work, Perryman was forced to claim Universal Credit.







Perryman’s own barrister said his client would have gambled away the entire £250,000 if had been allowed access to the money.

He bought the winning ticket by matching four numbers on a Winning 7s Scratchcard.

Judge Simon Carr handed Perryman a suspended prison sentence. He stated that Perryman was trying to blame everyone except himself.

Judge Simon Carr said that the defendant tried to deny his brother inheritance by trying to get him out of a will. He was also the one who reported Perryman to police.

Judge Carr said, "You live in a house that your parents bought with the National Lottery's winnings.







“Your mother sadly deteriorated in her health and by 2019 her dementia was such that there was intervention of the Court of Protection in order to financially manage her affairs.

“It was discovered to the horror of the family that you had been stealing from her. The credit card was given to your benefit only and you used it for your gambling addiction.

"What you did was remove more than £26,000 which would have improved her quality of life immeasurably."







Judge Carr handed Perryman a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He must complete the probation service’s Rehabilitation Activity Requirement supervision programme and pay a £500 fine.

Perryman, of Wombwell Crescent, Keyham, pleaded guilty to transferring £24,000 from Christine Perryman's account without her permission between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2018.







Perryman lived with his bus driver father Roy, who also served in the Royal Navy, and his mother at the time of the win.

The family had also won £1,000 on a scratchcard the previous year.

Barry Perryman had even a YouTube channel where he posted live videos of himself scratching away numbers for the past two years.

