Natalie Morales Leaves NBC News

Natalie Morales is a versatile anchor, who has logged time at “Today,” “Access Hollywood” “Dateline”And she still found the time to do daredevil acts with Jenna Bush Hager, her colleague. Now she’s heading out on a new adventure — one that won’t include NBC News.

Morales stated to staff Friday at the NBCUniversal funded news division that she intends to leave “to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure.”For 22 years, she has been with NBC News. NBC News declined information about the future plans of the anchor.

Morales is expected contribute to “Dateline”Enjoy a farewell on-air message for the remainder of the year “Today”In weeks to follow.

She began her career at NBCUniversal in 2002 as an anchor for MSNBC. After that, she was named a national correspondent. “Today.”Ann Curry was no longer the news reader on the morning program. Morales, who replaced her in 2011 and was present with the program as it fought with ABC rivals in the morning-news war. “Good Morning America,”Then, he moved to California to start a new job. “Access”Handle assignments on the west coast “Today”Producers decided to end using a newsreader on the morning show. She joined “Dateline”2020

She has remained close to her family. “Today,” filling in on occasion during the show’s fourth hour and has long been considered part of the program’s extended family. “These are people who you become intimately connected with,”She shared her story VarietyInterview in 2014.

“This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and, yes, opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel,”She sent the memo to staff.