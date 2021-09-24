Natalie Buffett is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend.

NFL quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, started dating Natalie Buffett in July 2020.

He likes to keep his love life private, but fans can follow their relationship through Natalie’s posts on her Instagram page.

Who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend?

Natalie Buffett, a 24-year old model and social media influencer has been openly dating Dak Prescott since July 2020.

Her Instagram account has over 44,000 followers. She posted photos from July 2020 that include travels, Christmas and birthday photos she shared with Dak.

Natalie, originally from Florida, studied civil engineering at Southern Methodist University. She now encourages a healthy lifestyle and cheers for her boyfriend Dak Prescott in the stands.

Natalie posted a September 10, 2021 photo in which she was sidelined with a friend while watching the Dallas Cowboys play. Although the Cowboys lost 29-31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Natalie shared the photo with the caption, “Got so much love for this game and the relationships it has brought me.”

When did Dak and Natalie Buffett get together?

Although it is not known when Dak and Natalie began dating, their relationship was publicized in July 2020. Rumours suggested that the couple had been in a relationship for several months.

Natalie shared a photo of them together on July 29, and wished Dak a happy birthday.

Captioned under the photo is, “Happy birthday my love!🎂 So proud of everything you’ve accomplished and overcome this past year. I love sharing this crazy life with you and know you’re going to do amazing things in your 28th year! My cowboy and travel buddy, best friend, and dog daddy. I love you! 💞

Dak replied to the post and said, “I Love you babe! Thank you so much ❤️ To many more and many memories. 🥂”

What is Natalie Buffett’s net worth?

Natalie Buffett is thought to have a net worth approximately $1million by 2021. She also earns around $30K per month from her modeling jobs.