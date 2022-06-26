Nashville Teen, 16, Charged in Fatal Stabbing of 14-Year-Old Outside a Walmart

A 16-year-old in Nashville has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl in outside a Walmart, according to WKRN.

Isabelle Jocson, 16, was charged with criminal homicide following the stabbing death of Malia Powell, 14, Monday night in the parking lot of the Walmart, cops say.

Cops say that the two teens didn’t know each other, but “had words” inside the Walmart store in the Dickerson Pike section of Nashville, according to News Channel 9.

A confrontation later began between the two teens in a parking lot and near a bus stop when cops say Jocson stabbed Powell with a pocketknife in the neck, News Channel 5 reported.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m., News Channel 5 reported. It remains unclear what the two teenagers were having “words” about and why.

Powell was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, News Channel 9 reported. She was brought to the hospital before police arrived, cops said.

Jocson was later arrested by undercover police, News Channel 5 reported.

“My baby didn’t deserve this. She was only 14 years old,” Malia’s mother told FOX 17 News.

Jocson will be tried as a juvenile, officials said.