Nashville A-Team bassist passes away after 60-year musical career

NASHVILLE A-Team bassist Bob Moore passes away after a 60-year musical career.

At the time of his death, the long-time musician was 88 years old.

“He was the heartbeat behind classics including Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy,’ Sammi Smith’s ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night,’ Kenny Rogers’s ‘The Gambler,’ and hundreds of other recordings that changed the course of country music,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young told Taste of Country.

“He played with Johnny Cash, Tom T. Hall, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley and so many others, and he helped establish Monument Records, where he was a player, a producer, an arranger and a hit artist.”

Young added: “Bob Moore’s contributions to American music are incalculable.”

From the 1950s through the ’70s, Moore was one of the lead musicians to utilize the bass guitar as a country music instrument and was the first-call bassist on Music Row’s A-Team of session musicians.

Moore performed on over 17,000 documented recording sessions, backing popular acts such as Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison.

Moore provided rhythmic support and ideas for an array of classic country hits, including Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces,” Brenda Lee’s “I’m Sorry,” Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Roger Miller’s “King of the Road,” Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”.

He was also a part of a number of music scenes such as a performance at Newport Jazz Festival and recording with Arthur Fiedler (Boston Pops Orchestra).

Moore and the other members of the Nashville A-Team received inductions into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2007.

His sons Robert Stevie, Gray and Harry, as well as his daughter Linda Faye, are still with him.

His son Robert Stevie is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter who pioneered lo-fi/DIY music.

Linda Faye, Miss Tennessee, was a top 10 Miss America finisher and was also a member the 1980s country-pop girl band Calamity Jane.

