NASA names first female astronaut to go to the moon in Artemis II

NASA has named the first female astronaut who will fly to the moon.

As part of Artemis II, the US space agency will announce that four astronauts are available for fly-bys in November.

A woman is expected to be on both Artemis II and Artemis III moon missions

1

Both Artemis II moon missions will have a female crew member.Credit to Getty – Contributor

Artemis III will be able to launch, which is the 2025 mission that will return humans to the moon.

It is likely that a woman will join both missions. Nine other women are believed to be interested.

Anne McClain is a 43-year-old rugby player who was also an Iraq War pilot and studied at University of Bath.

Kayla Barron is 35-years old and a Cambridge graduate. She served as a nuclear submariner.

Stephanie Wilson, 56 (Black Space Pioneer), is the other. She was only the second Black woman to fly in space.

