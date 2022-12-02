Naruto only ever took one life in the entire franchise

When was Naruto last seen killing someone? This moment is sometimes overlooked. However, it occurred in the first arc. “Shippuden” series — the Kazekage Rescue Arc. While facing a fake Itachi Uchiha, Naruto uses a giant Rasengan to defeat him. As a result, Sand shinobi Yūra, whose body was being used by Pain’s Shapeshifting Technique, is killed.

Fans have yet to reach a consensus despite things looking quite clear at first. Some believe that, due to the nature of the Shapeshifting Technique, Yūra was as good as dead even before Naruto touched him. “The Itachi clone he killed is debated in the community,” Submitted Redditor, “due to knowing that Pain basically creates puppets.”

“Not directly, no. His victories have led to a few peoples’ deaths (Nagato, Kakuzu, etc.) but he hasn’t outright killed anyone,” Submitted A second fanThis time, he refers to Naruto’s personality as well as the themes of the series. “He aims to end the cycle of hatred and death that’s been going on for so long, and if he were to kill someone outright, then it would only continue that cycle, which would be going against everything Naruto stands for.” It is this kind of merciful spirit that Naruto stands out and makes him the Shonen hero fans are most drawn to.

Regardless, even though Naruto may have caused the death of someone, fans seem divided over whether that should be counted against him.