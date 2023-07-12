Napoleon used cannons to destroy the pyramids. Did he trap his enemies on an iced lake by firing at them?

Napoleon Bonaparte is set to be the subject of Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic but fans have been left with questions about the French general after the film’s trailer showed Napoleon’s cannons firing on the Egyptian pyramids as well as trapping an enemy army on a frozen lake during a battle and causing them to fall through the ice.

Ridley Scott’s directing CV includes historical epics like Gladiator as well as 1492 Conquest of Paradise and Kingdom of Heaven. He is now returning to the historical genre in his latest film, which will feature Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon, a Gladiator veteran. While the story is true, questions have been raised regarding the accuracy of the movie.

Napoleon fired cannons on the Pyramids.

No, there is no historical record of Napoleon’s army firing cannons at the pyramids.

Napoleon’s forces did take place in a confrontation called the Battle of the Pyramids on July 21, 1798, but the battle took place in the village of Embabeh which is located across the Nile River from Cairo and the pyramids.

Napoleon named the battle after the Great Pyramid of Giza, which was visible on the battlefield.

Napoleon, it is claimed, visited the Pyramids after winning at Embabeh. accounts differ On his actions during that time. According to one source, Napoleon entered and became an Islamist, another says a mysterious figure called the Red Man invited him into the ancient pyramids. And a third from his own companions claims that Napoleon did not enter, and instead remained on the outside encouraging them to race their way to the top of a pyramid.

Possible reference to the popular Napoleon legend

The explosive pyramid scene in the Napoleon movie is likely a reference to the myth that Napoleon ordered his cannons to fire on the Sphinx as target practice, which supposedly led to the destruction of the statue’s nose.

In reality, however, the Sphinx was already missing its nose by the time of Napoleon’s Egyptian conquests in 1798, as proven in a sketch created by Danish naval captain and explorer Frederic Louis Norden in 1737, more than 60 years before Napoleon’s invasion.

Smithsonian Journeys Reports that the most widely believed theory is that the Sphinx’s nose was destroyed in 1378 by a Sufi Muslim named Muhammad Sa’im al-Dahr who grew outraged when Egyptian peasants made offerings to the Sphinx in the hope of controlling the flood cycle which would lead to a successful harvest. Sa’im al-Dahr was reportedly executed for vandalism for destroying the nose.

Napoleon trapped enemies in a frozen lake.

Yes, Napoleon did have his cannons fire on Russian forces on a frozen lake but not in quite the same manner as how it’s portrayed in the trailer.

The incident is said to have taken place on December 2, 1805, during the Battle of Austerlitz – located in modern-day Czech Republic – which is also known as the Battle of Three Emperors, in which Napoleon’s French army fought against the allied Russian and Austrian Empires.

While the trailer appears to make the incident seem like a piece of ingenious military strategy to help secure victory, historical reports suggest that the Russian army was already in retreat and were targeted by Napoleon’s cannons as they withdrew over the Satschan frozen ponds.

French artillery shells were directed at retreating Russians. The ice shattered and soldiers fell in. The number of dead soldiers in these ponds varies, but sources claim between 200 and 2000.

Local evidence that wasn’t made available to the public until later, Claims Napoleon overstated the numbers after draining the ponds following the battle. Only two to three corpses, along with 150 horses were discovered.

Napoleon will only be shown in theatres from November 22 to December 20, 2023. After its theatrical release, it will also be available via Apple TV+.