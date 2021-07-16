Naomi Osaka Season 2 Release Date for Netflix | Season 1 Review & Episode List

Netflix has a rich library of breath-taking documentaries. For the last few years, the streaming king has delivered some insane docu-series that have acquired a special place in the audience’s hearts. Once again, Netflix has come up with an insane documentary series based on the life of Naomi Osaka, one of the biggest names in the tennis world. Season 1 of Naomi Osaka is finally available on the streaming platform and the fans are curious to explore more chapters of Naomi’s life.

Naomi Osaka Season 1 has received some mixed reviews from critics. However, the fans liked the plot and titled it a masterpiece. Naomi Osaka Season 1 comprises three inspiring episodes of 40 minutes each. Director Garrett Bradley has added the perfect flavors to portray both the on-court and off-court life of the tennis world superstar. The story squeezes out the pain of loneliness and the happiness of self-discovery while keeping the backdrop of the sport. All three episodes of Season 1 depict different phases of Naomi Osaka’s life and career.

The first episode takes as to the post-victory celebration of Naomi Osaka defeating her inspiration, Serena Williams in 2018 at the US Open finals. The creators have beautifully allowed the audience to peek into Naomi Osaka’s life through a narrow window. The docu-series has a sweet and soothing pace to take the audience through the ups and downs of Osaka’s life. In the second episode, Naomi Osaka gets the bitter taste of defeat. She learns how it feels to lose matches. We are introduced to the toughest phase of her life, where she struggles to recognize her own potential.

The transitions are smoothly done by the creators. The shift from a delightful phase of episode one to something depressing in episode two is efficiently sketched. And as we move towards the third edition, be ready for something inspiring. Naomi Osaka steps into a transforming phase from her self-contemplation to action. Her decision to play for Japan played the role of a game-changer in her life. However, there is more to explore about Naomi Osaka’s career and life. So, will there be a sequel to the docu-series, Naomi Osaka?

Naomi Osaka Season 2 Release Date

As of now, there are no updates on Naomi Osaka Season 2. Recently, Netflix has dropped the first installment of the docu-series. So, it’s pretty early to say something on the next season. But, make sure to stay tuned as we will pass fresh updates on Naomi Osaka Season 2 in the upcoming days.

Naomi Osaka Season 1 Episode List

Naomi Osaka Season 1 will bring 3 episodes, which are as follows –